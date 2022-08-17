Williams unhittable for RubberDucks

Williams opened his year with nine dominant outings for High-A Lake County, posting a 2-1 record and 1.40 ERA while striking out 67 batters and walking just 14 in 45 innings. Those numbers pushed the East Carolina product to Akron, where he first squared off with Erie on July 3. In that outing, Williams allowed one unearned run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out six without a walk. Three weeks later, he saw the SeaWolves again on July 24 and didn’t fare quite as well, giving up three runs on four hits, including two homers, while taking the loss over six innings.