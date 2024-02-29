With 3 ‘pen spots up for grabs, tough decisions await Guardians

Curry did everything he could to prove his worth to the organization last year. He transitioned to the bullpen, ate up innings in a middle relief role, spot-started and even came in for one-frame appearances in high-leverage spots. He was arguably the club’s unsung hero and could easily do the same thing again this year. But do the Guardians want him to be in the bullpen out of the gate? Their starting rotation is set, but their depth is thin. If there are any injuries, there aren’t many guys who could permanently plug the hole until that starter returns. Curry may be the best of the options available to do just that, which could mean Cleveland wants him to get stretched out in Triple-A to start the year.