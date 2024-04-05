With a chip on his shoulder, Bibee on path to past dominance

“His slider was sharper today,” Vogt said. “It was the same slider whether it was in the zone or under and he was just executing that better. His changeup was a little more effective today. … And locating the fastball. When you do that, you’re going to [have] one-run baseball.”

Aside from a solo homer by Twins second baseman Edouard Julien, Bibee walked away from this outing largely unscathed. But the Guardians wanted to split up Bibee and Shane Bieber in the rotation for a reason. They know that these guys can provide the length required to save the bullpen on most nights they get the ball. As Bibee’s strikeout totals went up, so did his pitch count, prompting him to leave the game after 5 1/3 frames.