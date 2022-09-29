With Central sealed, Guardians still showing fight

The Guardians are planning to give as many of their players the appropriate amount of rest needed over the next week to be ready for the postseason. Rosario mostly had the night off on Wednesday, sitting on the bench for four hours (including the one-hour, three-minute rain delay) before smacking the clutch single. Andr?s Gim?nez was off the previous two games to help him bounce back from the bumps and bruises he’s battling. Jos? Ram?rez was the DH on Wednesday to help him get off his feet a little more. Will Brennan got time in center field against the Rays.