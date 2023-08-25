With newfound playing time, ‘consistency’ key for Arias

But Arias was aware enough to find his way home, plating the Guardians’ first run of the game, which gave them a second-inning lead. The next inning, Arias pulled a soft single down the left-field line for his second hit of the game. After a strikeout in the fifth, Arias unleashed a 425-foot solo homer into the trees well beyond the center-field wall in the eighth for his eighth long ball of the season.