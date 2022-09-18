With strong outing, Morris gives ‘pen a crucial break

CLEVELAND — If nothing else, the Guardians were able to execute their pitching plans as effectively as possible on Sunday afternoon, after a near five-and-a-half-hour, 15-inning marathon the night before.

The Guardians are playing what is arguably the biggest week of their season. Four games against the second-place White Sox and five games against the third-place Twins in a span of eight days is a tough task. And with no off-day for over a week, the Guardians couldn’t afford to lean heavily on their bullpen another day. Even though Cleveland took a 3-0 loss with just three hits at Progressive Field on Sunday, the Guardians were still able to take away some positives heading into another difficult week.

The first takeaway is the growth of Cody Morris. The Guardians have been excited about his arm for a while, and there was never a doubt that he was going to be a September callup after his impressive rehab assignment in August. The problem was that the Guardians expected him to be working out of the ‘pen when he arrived in the big leagues, but just as the calendars flipped to September, the team lost both Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac to injury, meaning Morris had to pivot his way back into the starting rotation.