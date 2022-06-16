With sweep in Denver done, tougher tests await

As they got on their plane to leave Denver on Thursday evening, the Guardians set their sights on Los Angeles, where they begin a challenging stretch of games against some of the best teams in baseball: Cleveland will play three against the Dodgers and three against the American League Central-leading Twins to close out their road trip, before hosting the Red Sox for three, the Twins for five (including a June 28 doubleheader) and baseball’s best team, the Yankees, for three.