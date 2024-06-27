With top spot on lock, 2 new names join Hitter Power Rankings

2. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (4)Ohtani slipped a bit in our last poll, but his bat is now scorching again — at a great time for the Dodgers, who lost Mookie Betts to a left hand fracture on June 16. Ohtani is batting .320/.422/.773 with 10 homers and 22 RBIs over his past 19 games, and he’s launched five homers and driven in 14 in eight games since Betts was placed on the IL. Don’t look now, but an NL Triple Crown is very much in play for Ohtani, who is first in average and homers and a close third in RBIs.