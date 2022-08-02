Worth the wait: Benson scores winning run in MLB debut

Benson had a high bar set for him out of high school, considering he was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. If you scroll through his transactions page, you won’t see any stints on the injured list, yet his progression through the Minors wasn’t overwhelmingly quick. His average never eclipsed .240 in any of his first five professional seasons, he lost the 2020 season due to the pandemic and he hasn’t been in Cleveland’s Top 30 Prospects list (via MLB Pipeline) since 2019, when he ranked 25th.