Yankees-Guardians ALCS Game 4 FAQ (8 ET, TBS)

Guardians: Gavin Williams will make his postseason debut on Friday. He was carried in the Guardians’ bullpen during the ALDS against the Tigers in case Cleveland would need a long-relief option, but he was never put into a game. It’s been since Sept. 22 since the righty made his last start. At times this season, Williams looked like the 2023 version of himself, dominating opponents while hardly allowing a hit. At other times, he’s struggled to get through the first few innings of a game. The fact that he missed the first half of the season due to a right elbow injury played a role in the rust he experienced this year, but now the Guardians will have to hope that those struggles are behind him.