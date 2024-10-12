‘You dream of at-bats like that’: Thomas’ slam guides Guardians to ALCS

CLEVELAND — It was like a scene from your favorite baseball movie, one that you know will have a happy ending even when it’s hard to envision how it’ll get there.

The plot had just taken a turn for the worse. Although the Guardians scored the tying run, it came at an expense, as José Ramírez doubled over in pain after taking a 99.9 mph heater from Tarik Skubal off the elbow. The sold-out Progressive Field crowd held its collective breath. But after a few moments, he started trotting down the first-base line, causing a roar to erupt in the building.