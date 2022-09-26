Young Guardians make history with AL Central title

It started (and largely ended) with Steven Kwan. He stole the show and gave everyone a preview that Cleveland would be in the headlines this season when he saw 116 pitches to start his career before swinging and missing. He was a constant for the Guardians all season long, helping carry the team to its 11th title since the AL Central’s inception in 1994 with his first career grand slam on Sunday. And with Andr?s Gim?nez settling in to be the player Cleveland knew he could be when the team acquired him and the sudden emergence of Gonzalez, the offense became much more threatening than anyone expected.