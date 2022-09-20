Young Guardians poised for postseason history?

“In reality, we’re in a rebuild,” Ram?rez said through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “But it’s a bit different when you have very talented players that know how to play the game and know how to play the game the right way. It’s fun to see them. I know this is what we’re doing, but we’re going to continue doing it and as long as we keep playing our way, it’s going to be fun to watch.”