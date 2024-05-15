Younger Chourio among Minors’ top switch-hitters

1. Brooks Lee, SS (MIN No. 2, MLB No. 16)Lee is expected to miss the first two months of the season because of a herniated disc in his back but remains the top switch-hitting prospect because of his advanced approach at the plate. Only two prospects (Jackson Holliday and Dylan Crews) have a better hit tool than the 23-year-old’s 65 grade, and he walks (72) a little less than he’s struck out (111) in two Minor League seasons. The 2022 first-rounder (eighth overall) was much stronger from the left side last season (.287./366/.494) than from the right side (.231/.266/.337), but was more balanced in ’22 (.853 OPS vs. RHP, .830 vs. LHP).