Youthful Guardians look to exceed expectations in ’22

Great Unknown

Cleveland may need to learn more about how Amed Rosario fits into its roster or what Bobby Bradley can turn into as a Major League hitter, but the biggest unknown heading into the 2022 season is Naylor. After a gruesome collision in the outfield last June prompted an 8 1/2-month rehab stint, Naylor returned to Cactus League action without any restrictions, but will start the year on the 10-day IL to give him time to get more games under his belt. When he inevitably returns, the team will need to see if he can turn into the player it was hoping he could be last year before injuries got in the way. Could he be a long-term answer in the outfield or will he find his home at first base? Regardless of when he gets to the big league squad, this team needs help offensively and he’ll need to be a big contributor.