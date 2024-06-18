You’ve never seen a breakout season quite like this one

Fry certainly has power (his .434 expected slugging percentage is above average) but his patience might be his best virtue at the plate. His 14.9% walk rate ranks in the 98th percentile in MLB, and it’s driven by a 21.7% chase rate (87th percentile). There’s no real hole in his swing, either: Fry is the only player with a batting run value of +5 or higher in all four attack zones. He’s hitting .286 or better against all three pitch types: fastballs, breaking pitches and offspeed stuff.