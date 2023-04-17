Zunino already earning tons of respect with Guardians
April 16th, 2023
WASHINGTON — An established veteran always wants to make a good impression and develop trust when he joins his new team.
Guardians first baseman Josh Bell accomplished this task in D.C. this weekend with five extra-base hits — including a homer — against his former team to help Cleveland win the series over the Nationals. Bell had four doubles in the three games, including an RBI two-bagger in Sunday’s 7-6 loss.
Former Rays backstop Mike Zunino also has earned the respect of his new teammates with his play in the first month of this season.
In the series finale, Zunino collected two hits, including a double and a run scored, while guiding starter Shane Bieber through some rocky innings. The catcher is now 5-for-10 in his last four games, with four doubles and four walks.
Zunino played six seasons with the Mariners and four with Tampa Bay before signing a free-agent deal with Cleveland on Dec. 15. He led off the third with a double and came around to score the first of four runs off of Nats starter Patrick Corbin, helping to eventually turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 advantage.
The veteran backstop was also involved in a play that ended up changing the game. With the Guardians leading 6-5 in the eighth inning, Zunino was called for blocking the plate while attempting to tag Stone Garrett on a close play at home. Home-plate umpire Ryan Blakney had initially ruled Garrett out on the tag, before video review overturned the call.
“I felt like I got it,” Zunino said of the tag. “I wasn’t sure. His foot first contacted my foot. So I don’t know what part of his body would’ve touched the plate. But it’s one of those where [it’s] just a baseball play that I haven’t personally seen gone that way, and its pretty crummy to see it get dissected down to that point, because I don’t know if there’s any other play you could do to not just give him the plate.”
“I understand why they do it. I still think it puts the catcher in a tough spot because the game is going fast,” manager Terry Francona said. “[Zunino’s] contention is, when he saw the hop, he maneuvers to make the play, and I really understand that. I don’t think when you slow it down that is fair to the player.”
Despite allowing at least one hit in each of his first five innings, Bieber limited the Nats to three runs. He struck out four and walked one over six frames.
“They were aggressive early, especially slider, cutter,” Bieber said. “Didn’t execute very well at all, especially early. Ended up making an adjustment, which proved to be the right adjustment, just a little too late. More hard inside and fastballs in, a little bit more fastball aggressive and, on a day like today with the heat, it was coming out a little bit better. I would’ve liked to make that change earlier. That’s on me.”
Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag. Click here to view original asset
Bieber relied on Zunino’s advice as they made adjustments to stay in the game.
“[Zunino] and I have a great connection going early on, and we’ve got communication constantly throughout games, especially in the early innings today,” Bieber said. “The communication and kind of grinding out innings and outings with him has been fun from the start.”
Alongside Zunino’s play, the lower third of the Guardians’ lineup showed well in all three games. Will Brennan tallied four hits, with two doubles and three RBIs. Myles Straw connected on four singles and one double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
“That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Francona said of Brennan’s play this weekend. “That’s not surprising. He is competitive. He does not give in. ‘Competitive’ is the best word I could use for his at-bats.
“Myles has been playing with a ton of energy and helping us turn the lineup over, so that’s good.”