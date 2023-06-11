Zunino’s struggles amplified as Astros steal 5 bases on catcher

CLEVELAND — The crowd of 35,087 people — the most fans in attendance at Progressive Field this season — couldn’t help but express its collective frustration.

For the second time in the fourth inning, backstop Mike Zunino airmailed his attempt to catch a runner stealing well into center field. Boos echoed through Progressive Field, and they only grew louder as Zunino’s bat failed to make up for his defense in Cleveland’s 6-4 loss to Houston on Saturday night.

Zunino has endured his fair share of criticism this season. The Guardians have had trouble getting offensive production out of their catchers for the last few years. It was an obvious need heading into the offseason, and the front office was hopeful that signing Zunino, who missed most of last year due to thoracic outlet syndrome, would bring some pop to the lineup.