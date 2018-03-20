Gunman dead after standoff inside Panera near Princeton University: Official

WABC-TV(PRINCETON, N.J.) — A gunman is dead after he engaged in a standoff inside a Panera restaurant in Princeton, New Jersey, across the street from the Princeton University campus, a law enforcement official told ABC News on Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office as a possible police-involved shooting, the official said.

Authorities earlier had been negotiating with the armed man, according to the university.

The situation was contained within the store which had been evacuated, Princeton police said.

The restaurant is steps from the Ivy League campus, but classes are not in session this week because it is Princeton’s spring break, the university said.

Some neighboring buildings were shut down and two campus buildings near Panera were evacuated as a precaution, the school said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.