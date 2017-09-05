Habitat For Humanity Having Its 3rd Apostle Build In Hancock County

09/05/17 – 6:25 P.M.

The Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County is working on their 3rd apostle build. Executive Director Wendy McCormick said that churches help with these builds.

Wendy McCormick

This year they have over 20 churches of varying denominations partnering with the build. McCormick said that it helps churches give back to the community.

This year they have over 20 churches of varying denominations partnering with the build. It will be the third Apostle Build and Habitat’s 40th build in the county.

There will be a wall raising event this Saturday at 10 a.m. at 1623 Payne Avenue in Findlay. The build will include 450 volunteers and will be finished by mid-October. Amber Mulholland and her four-year-old daughter are getting the house.