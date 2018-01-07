Haley: Trump's White House staff loves 'their country and love their president'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, disputed allegations in an explosive new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, that people around the president question his intelligence and fitness for office.

“I know those people in the White House,” Haley told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday. “These people love their country and respect our president. … No one questions the stability of the president.”

She added, “These people put everything they’ve got into their jobs and into respecting and trusting the president. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be there.”

Haley herself testified to Trump’s strengths and mental stability.

“I work with the president and speak with him multiple times a week,” the U.N. ambassador said. “He didn’t become the president by accident, and as much as everyone wants to talk about stability, was he unstable when he passed the tax reform? Was he unstable when we finally hit back at Syria and said, ‘No more chemical weapons’? Was he unstable when we finally put North Korea on notice?”

“We need to be realistic [about] the fact that every person — regardless of race, religion or party — who loves this country should support this president,” Haley said. “It’s that important.”

