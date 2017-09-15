Hancock County Applies For Grants For 2018 Paving Projects

9/15/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Hancock County is lobbying the state for funding for paving projects next year. The Courier reports the county commissioners submitted applications for funding during their Thursday meeting. The county wants to pave County Road 12 from Rawson to Benton Ridge.

Other repaving projects slated for 2018 include County Road 252 from Big Lick Township Road 174 to State Route 568 and County Road 84 from State Route 12 to County Road 9.

The county will submit a separate application to get funding for repaving County Road 26 from State Route 37 to Amanda Township Road 190.

MORE: The Courier