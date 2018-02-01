Hancock County Board Of Developmental Disabilities Finished Renovating Downtown Findlay building

02/01/18 – 4:56 P.M.

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities finished renovating a building in downtown Findlay. The organization is set to open Center 322 which will house Blanchard Valley Industries and provide a meeting space for Blanchard Valley Center. The first floor of the building will hold the Kan Du art studio and a showroom, day habilitation space, and office space. Blanchard Valley Industries will use the second floor for office space and conference rooms.

The building was built in 1902 and the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities bought it in 2015. It took 2 years to renovate the building. It is located at 322 Wst Main Cross Street.