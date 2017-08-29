Hancock County Buys Two More Flood Prone Properties

8/29/17 – 10:11 A.M.

Two more flood prone homes in Findlay have a date with a demolition crew. The Hancock County Commissioners approved buying homes at 119 and 121 East Foulk Street during their Tuesday meeting. The properties cost $49,000 each. The county is using funds from the flood mitigation account to buy them.

The homes sit near the Howard Run ditch. It’s the second week in a row the commissioners have bought a property along Howard Run. Last week they agreed to buy and demolish a home at 439 Davis Street.