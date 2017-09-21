Hancock County Commissioners Discuss County Recycling Locations

9/21/17 – 11:25 A.M.

Some Hancock County residents voiced their concerns about recycling locations to the commissioners Thursday. County operations manager Heather Pendleton says the county changed some roll-off locations following a spring study…

Audio:Heather Pendleton

Pendleton says other locations were stuck without a recycling bin for two weeks. The truck that picks up the roll-off containers broke down. She added the truck is back in service, so they’ll be putting the bins back soon.

Otherwise, the county has only removed a couple of bins…

Audio:Heather Pendleton

Pendleton adds that it doesn’t help matters when people use the bins as trash drop off locations. She says township trustees have complained about the misuse of the bins.