Hancock County Convention And Visitors Bureau Says 2017 Was Successful, 2018 Could Be Better

03/13/18 – 6:28 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners got an update from the Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Director Alyssa Preston said they made a lot of headway in 2017.

Preston said that 2018 could be even better.

Preston explained that you can see a spike in the number of people staying in Findlay and Hancock County when there are sports events or group meetings. The extra space will increase the average amount of people coming to Findlay.