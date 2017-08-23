Hancock County Democrats Show Their Support Of Diversity With A Peace Vigil

08/23/17 – 7:50 P.M.

The Hancock County Democratic Party held a peace vigil in Downtown Findlay Wednesday night. Party chair Nancy Stephani said that it was in response to both the events in Charleston, Virginia and the vandalism at Riverside Park here in Findlay.

Nancy Stephani

This past weekend, vandals broke into the Riverside Pool. Then they painted the words “White Power” and a swastika on the walls. Stephani said that this is not what Findlay is and added that the peace vigil was to show support for diversity.