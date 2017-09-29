Hancock County Drug Court Receives Certification

9/29/17 – 4:56 A.M.

The Hancock County Drug Court is getting state funding thanks to a certification process. The Courier reports that extends the certification through 2019 and provides $60,000 in funding.

The drug court is a volunteer-based program that diverts certain drug offenders away from the traditional court system. It focuses on recovery efforts for the people who come through it.

Ohio law requires the judges also get certification. Judge Reginald Routson was initially certified in 2015 and has to get re-certified by the end of the year. Judge Jonathan Starn is working on his first certification.

MORE: The Courier