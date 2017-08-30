Hancock County Fair Kicks Off Today

8/30/17 – 5:37 A.M.

Today is the first day of the Hancock County Fair, and it brings some traditional events as well as some new events. Opening ceremonies start at 7 p.m., followed by the coronation of the junior fair king and queen. The county band show will follow the coronation.

A new event takes place at 8 p.m. in the north grandstand. Donkey races will raise money for Flag City Honor Flight. Five classes of jockeys will race in the event.

Today is Senior Citizens and Veterans Day day at the fair. Adults 60 and over, and veterans with proper identification get in for $2 per person.

Full Schedule:

All day: Gospel pavilion open.

8 a.m. Junior fair horse show, north grandstand; Junior fair swine show, south show arena.

9 a.m. Open class judging in Grange Building, including farm products, horticulture, woodworking, domestic arts and crafts, hobbies and collections, Granges, honey and bee, and baking department.

1 p.m. Harness racing, south grandstand.

2 p.m. Junior fair duke and duchess contest; 4-H in Action, youth building.

3 p.m. Junior fair rabbit showmanship, south show arena; Junior fair poultry judging, south show arena; Open class special draft horse show, north grandstand.

4 p.m. 4-H photo contest.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. HCAS Ninja Warrior open time.

5 p.m. Open class baked goods auction, Grange Building.

6 p.m. Open class photography judging, Grange Building.

7 p.m. Opening ceremonies, south grandstand; Junior fair king and queen coronation, south grandstand, followed by Hancock County Band Show.

8 p.m. Donkey race, north grandstand.

11 p.m. Fairgrounds closes.