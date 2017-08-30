Hancock County Fair Rides Receive Thorough Inspection

8/30/17 – 5:30 A.M.

The Hancock County Fair starts today and Burton Brothers Amusements wants you to know they are going to great lengths to inspect the rides for safety issues. Co-owner Bryce Burton tells the Courier his workers spend two to three hours each day inspecting the rides. He added they don’t cut any corners.

Burton says the entire industry suffered a black eye following the death of an 18-year-old at the Ohio State Fair. The “Fireball” broke apart even though it had passed inspection. Burton says they use X-Ray technology to test the interior pieces of equipment for faults.

Burton Brothers will have 20 rides at the Hancock County Fair this week.

MORE: The Courier