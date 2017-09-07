Hancock County Gets Grant Money To Address Inmate Housing Issues

9/7/17 – 11:01 A.M.

Hancock County is getting a temporary funding boost to deal with jail overcrowding. Chief Probation Officer Kimberly Switzer says Ohio gave the county two grants to offset the costs of dealing with low-level, non-felony offenders…

Audio:Kim Switzer

That makes it less likely the sheriff’s office would have to come back to the commissioners for extra money for housing inmates.

Switzer says it’s not a lot of money, but it will help make up the difference from cuts from other grants…

Audio:Kim Switzer

Switzer says her department will have to go back to the commissioners for funding a couple of more probation officers to keep up with the current case load.