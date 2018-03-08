Hancock County Jobs And Family Services Getting Documents Digitalized

03/08/18 – 3: 18 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners got an update from Hancock County Jobs and Family Services Thursday. Executive Director Diana Hoover said that they are going digital with their documents.

Diana Hoover

Hoover said that the funding is coming from the state.

Diana Hoover

The Hancock County Commissioners said they aren’t sure if document imaging will count as a permanent record according to statute. Because of this, the JFS will still retain paper copies as well for the time being.