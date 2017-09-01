Hancock County Livestock Served Up Fresh At The Fair

9/1/17 – 5:00 A.M.

Hancock County fair-goers are getting a taste of locally grown livestock this week. The Courier reports three local livestock groups are once again serving up burgers, tenderloin sandwiches, and lamb gyros. Charles Beagle is the president of the Hancock County Cattlemen’s Association. He says the booths on restaurant row help put the spotlight on a growing amount of cattle farmers in the county.

The cattleman’s association serves up burgers and ribeye steaks at their booth. The Hancock County Sheep Improvement group sells shredded lamb, gyros, and lamb burgers. The Hancock County Pork Producers are also on hand selling pulled pork sandwiches and pork nachos among other items.

All three groups put the money raised from the booths back into youth groups like the FFA and other junior fair activities.

