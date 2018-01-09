Hancock County Moving Forward With Sanitary Engineering Contract

1/9/18 – 10:51 A.M.

Hancock County is moving forward with plans on a contract to handle sanitary engineering duties. That’s after assistant prosecutor Cindy Land told the commissioners she couldn’t find any regulations that mandate the county offer the job to the county engineer’s office.

Engineer Chris Long spoke about the issue last week, saying he believed the county had to offer his office sanitary engineering service duties before seeking an outside contract.

Land says Long told her he wasn’t going to pursue the issue further. The commissioners could vote on the $20,000 contract with Frostbite Falls LLC at their Thursday meeting. Steve Wilson is the sole principle of the company. He has served as the sanitary engineer for the county for the past several years.