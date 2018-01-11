Hancock County Reviewing Ways To Improve Probate Court Security

1/11/18 – 12:00 P.M.

Hancock County is moving forward with scaled back plans to renovate the probate and juvenile court. The county commissioners gave the okay for Peterman Associates to reexamine the plans during a Thursday meeting. Commissioner Mark Gazarek says there are some differences in the plan this time around

Gazarek says its far more expensive to try and renovate while people are still working in the building. The county will have to find a temporary location for the court while the work takes place.

Gazarek says they are trying to cap the budget at $1 million

Gazarek adds the plans will focus on improving security in the building.