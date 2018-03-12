Hancock County Seniors Get Monthly Safety Lessons

3/12/18 – 5:25 A.M.

Area seniors are getting safety information through a series of monthly meetings. The Triad is a collaboration between the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, and local seniors. They meet at 50 North on the first Thursday every month to talk about crime issues that could affect the area’s older residents.

Sheriff’s office crime prevention officer Beth Baker told the group about a romance scam. The victim in that case lost nearly $75,000. Police crime prevention officer Brian White talked about a rental scam that had hit the area. They also talked about a rash of thefts from cars, reminding seniors to lock their vehicles.

Triad meets the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at 50 North.

MORE: The Courier