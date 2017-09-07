Hancock County To Demolish Two More Flood-Prone Properties

9/7/17 – 11:17 A.M.

Hancock County will tear down two more Findlay properties in the floodplain. The county commissioners approved buying homes at 430 and 433 Clinton Court during their Thursday meeting. The cost of the two properties is a little more than $78,000 combined.

The county is using money from the flood mitigation fund to pay for the homes.

The commissioners have approved buying five flood-prone properties in the last three weeks.