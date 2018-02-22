Hancock Historical Museum And The University Of Findlay Create Davis Learning Institute
02/21/18 – 7:06 P.M.
The University of Findlay and the Hancock Historical Museum are partnering up to form the Davis Learning Institute. The effort will transform the Davis House into a site for collecting, sharing, and archiving community narratives. Organizers say that the Institute will serve a vital historical preservation purpose.
It will also become a motivator for societal improvement. This will be done through its storytelling facilitation and collective idea generation and impact.
The Institute will also provide space for museum programs, after-school workshops, and for non-profit and individual workshops.