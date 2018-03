03/19/18 – 5:45 P.M.

Findlay Rotary Club learned more about the levy for Hancock County Jobs and Family Services Monday. Executive director Diana Hoover explained that they need the money.

Hoover said that the money is just for providing services.

The levy will generate around $1.2 million per year. Hoover explained that it will cost $42 for every $100,000 evaluation on a home.