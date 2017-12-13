Hancock Park District Employees Getting Pay Raises

12/13/17 – 4:59 A.M.

Hancock Park District employees are getting pay raises. The Courier reports the park board approved the pay increases as part of their 2018 budget. Park Director Gary Pruitt is getting a nearly 3 percent raise, up to a little more than $87,400. Other full-time salaried workers saw raises between 6.6 and 6.9 percent.

Temporary and seasonal workers are also getting pay bumps. They’ll see 25-cent-per-hour increases. The waterfront manager position received a 27-cent-per-hour raise.

MORE: The Courier