Hancock Park District Employees In Line For Raises

9/13/17 – 8:45 A.M.

Hancock Park District employees could get raises later this year. The Courier reports the district commissioners took the first step to make wage increases during their Tuesday meeting. Director Gary Pruitt suggested a 3 percent base pay increase for four full-time employees not eligible for overtime. He also suggested 3 percent base pay raises for 10 seasonal positions.

Under the plan, 19 part-time positions would see a $1 an hour pay raise next year, followed by a 3 percent base pay increase through 2024. The raises would cost the district nearly $46,000 over a seven year period.

Employee evaluations take place in October. Raises could follow in December.

MORE: The Courier