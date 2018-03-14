Hancock Park District Moving Forward With Replacing Riverbend Shelter House

3/14/18 – 5:17 A.M.

The Hancock Park District is replacing a shelter house at Riverbend Recreation Area east of Findlay. A new structure will take the place of Shelter 2. The plans call for a roughly 1,100 square foot shelter with six picnic tables and seating for 48 people.

RCM Architects estimates a $380,000 price tag for the project. A donor is providing around $250,000. The board will likely decide to cover the difference depending on what bids come in at.

Construction should start in May.