Hancock Public Health Continues Search For New Building Funding

02/28/18 – 8:21 P.M.

Hancock Public Health met with members of Findlay City Council to see about getting funds for a new building. Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said that they need more space.

Karim Baraoudi

Baroudi said that the project won’t come cheap.

Karim Baraoudi

Councilman Tom Shindledecker said that he wasn’t comfortable with putting the city’s money on the project without anything coming from the county.

Baroudi explained that the health department is willing to put around $300,000 into the project. He will also get a meeting scheduled between officials from the city, county, and other potential funding partners.