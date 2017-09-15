Hancock Public Health Offering Flu Vaccine Clincs

09/15/17 – 1:15 P.M.

It’s around that time of year when you can go and get a flu vaccine. Immunization coordinator for Hancock Public Health Fara Heinze said that some people are more at risk.

Fara Heinze

She added that vaccines are safe and won’t make you sick. There will be 8 clinics throughout September and October to get your shots. You can find the list of clinic dates here. No appointment is necessary but you are asked to bring a photo ID and your insurance cards.

For more information, you can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7441.