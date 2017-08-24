Hancock Public Health Recommends Keeping Your Hands Clean To Avoid The Swine Flu

08/24/17 – 1:54 P.M.

Hancock Public Health wants you to avoid any chance of catching the Swine Flu at the Hancock County Fair this year. Epidemiologist Chad Masters said that you’ll want to keep clean.

Masters said that the fair board will have stations available to clean your hands. He added that this stems from reports of the Swine Flu being present in northwest Ohio

Masters added that there were reports of the Swine Flu in Henry County as well. Four pigs tested positive for the virus but there were no human cases.