Hancock Structural Steel Starts Work On New Expansion

08/28/17 – 11:14 P.M.

Hancock Structural Steel broke ground on their new expansion last week. The new 4,000 square foot addition will add extra space to handle their growing workload. According to a release, the new expansion should be finished this October and will add 3-5 more fabrication positions.

Hancock Structural Steel started in 2007. They have fabricated structural steel for the building trades as well as handrails, stairways, mezzanines, ladders, and more.