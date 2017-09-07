Happy THORSday! Tickets for “Thor: Ragnarok” now on sale

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Marvel Studios has appropriately dubbed today THORS-Day, because it’s the day tickets go on sale for the third Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

In addition, the studio has released vivid character posters featuring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as the villainous Hela, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Tessa Thompson as the heroic warrior Valkyrie, and Mark Ruffalo as the Incredible Hulk.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film will see Thor banished from his home planet of Asgard, which has been invaded by Blanchett’s baddie.

Forced to fight as a gladiator on a planet run by Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, Thor is reunited there with his wily adopted brother Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, as well as Thor’s giant green “friend from work,” The Hulk. Together, they must escape the planet and defeat Hela to restore peace to Asgard.

The movie from Marvel Studios — which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney — hits theaters November 3.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.