Hardin County Fair Kicks Off Today

9/5/17 – 8:31 A.M.

The Hancock County Fair came to an end Monday, but fair season is still going strong in the area. The Hardin County fair’s six-day run starts today in Kenton. This year’s featured grandstand act is country singer Laren Alaina. She’ll perform her hit “Road Less Traveled” and others Saturday night. Ticket information is available at HardinCountyFair.org.

Other grandstand entertainment during the week includes the high school band show tonight, harness racing Wednesday and Thursday, and the Hardin County truck and tractor pull Friday night. The fair wraps up with the swing choir show and the demolition derby on Sunday.