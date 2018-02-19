Hardin County To Get Large Solar Farm

02/19/18 – 11:20 A.M.

Hardin County will be getting a large solar farm after getting the state’s approval. The Columbus Business Journal reports that Hardin Solar Energy got approval for a 150-megawatt energy plant. The farm will be on over 1,115acres of land and it will consist of solar panels and support equipment.

The company estimates that the project will create 768 jobs and generate $45.6 million during construction. The project will result in 13 long-term jobs and $758,000 in annual earnings.