Harpster Bank Robbery Under Investigation

8/22/17 – 7:37 A.M.

The search continues today for a Wyandot County bank robber. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened at the First Federal Bank in Harpster around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say a man came into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller gave the man cash, and the suspect ran out of the building. He never showed a weapon. Police believe the man may have gotten into a small, dark-colored car.

The suspect is a white man, standing around 5’7″ and weighing around 230 pounds. He had a thick mustache and brown hair. If you have information about the robbery you can call the sheriff’s office at (419)294-2362.